If you are going to see the fair in Patna, then park your bike carefully, the gang has stolen eight vehicles in three days

Bike thieves are on the target of people coming to visit the Disneyland Fair in Gandhi Maidan, Patna. This gang has made eight bikes disappear in just three days. However, due to the activism of one person, the bike was saved from being stolen and the thief was caught. The name of the caught thief is Karan Kumar and he is a resident of Malsalami’s big garden. After being caught, he has given information about the names of other members of his gang in the interrogation of the police. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest him.

Police caught two more vehicle thieves

Sources say that on the basis of the information given by Karan, the Gandhi Maidan police have caught two more vehicle thieves and the stolen vehicles have also been recovered. However, it has not been officially confirmed at the moment.

vigilance saved bike

It is said that Jitendra Kumar Chandravanshi, a resident of Airport Polo Road, had gone to visit the Disney Land fair and had parked his bike outside Gandhi Maidan. When he returned after roaming, he found that his bike was not at its place. After this, when he started searching, he saw that a young man was trying to take his bike. After this he created a hue and cry and with the help of the people he was caught. After informing the police, he was handed over to them.

recovered master key

When the police searched the thief, a master key was also recovered from him. With whose help he tried to steal Jitendra Kumar Chandravanshi’s bike. A case has been registered against Karan in Gandhi Maidan police station and he has been sent to jail. It may be noted that between June 8 and June 10, thieves made eight bikes of people who had come to visit the Disney Land fair disappear.

