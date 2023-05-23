If you are troubled by spiders and cobwebs in the house, then follow these 6 tips, Vastu defects will also go away.

House spiders do not cause any harm to humans, rather they play an important role in trapping insects and mosquitoes. You can easily get rid of spider webs, you can follow these tips to remove spiders.

1. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is a popular remedy for getting rid of spiders, the strong scent also repels spiders. Apart from this, you can also get rid of spiders through tea-tree, lavender, rose and cinnamon.

2. Vinegar

Vinegar is known to keep spiders away. The smell of any kind of vinegar will send shivers down their spine. Mix half a bottle of vinegar with half a bottle of water and spray around your home.

3. Regular Cleaning

Spiders love dark places to hide and one of the best ways to prevent this is by regularly cleaning, cleaning and de-cluttering your home.

4. Seal the cracks in the walls

Check door openings and window seals for any cracks that spiders can crawl into and seal them. Also, fix torn window screens and cover vents and chimneys with fine mesh.

5. Eucalyptus Tree

The smell of Eucalyptus tree drives away spiders, this is the solution – It is useful to keep spiders away from the house and to enhance the beauty of the house.

6. Garlic

Garlic is easily available in every household. To get rid of spiders, take some minced garlic in a bottle of water and mix it well. Now spray this mixture on the cracks of the walls and all the areas where you want to be free from spiders.