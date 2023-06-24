If you come to Gumla of Jharkhand, do not forget to visit these places, the beauty is such that it will fascinate you.

Tanginath Dham

In Mazgaon of Dumri block under Gumla district adjacent to ChhattisgarhTanginath DhamIs. There are many archaeological and historical heritage here. Even today these heritage can be seen. The artefacts and carvings here tell the story of Devkal. Apart from religious, it is world famous as a tourist place. Be it a religious program or the time of the new year. People come here from far and wide to visit and participate in religious activities. Lord Shiva actually resides in Tanginath Dham of Dumri block, 70 km away from Gumla. Tourists will get to see beautiful and mesmerizing natural scenes here apart from religious rituals.

Navratnagarh Fort

Navratnagarh Fort



Navratnagarh of Gumla is very historical. It is located on the Ranchi-Gumla road in Nagar village of Sisai block. Today its name is included in the World Heritage, because it is the historical heritage of the Nagvanshi kings of Chhotanagpur. According to history, it was built by King Durjanshal to escape from the Mughal Empire.

Hapamuni Village

Hapamuni Temple

Hapamuni village is situated at a distance of 26 km from Gumla headquarter. There is Mahamaya Maa Temple. People’s faith is attached to this temple. The temple was established 1100 years ago. There is an idol of Mahamaya inside the temple. But Mahamaya Maa has been kept locked in a manjusha (box). It is believed that Mahamaya cannot be seen with open eyes.

Anjan Dham

Anjan Dham



Anjan Dham is situated at a distance of 21 kilometers from Gumla district. This is not only a religious place but also a very good place for entertainment. Dense forests and mountains add to the beauty of this region. It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born here. Please tell that this is the first temple in the whole country, where Lord Hanuman is sitting on the lap of Mata Anjani. The beautiful valleys here thrill the heart.

Baghmunda Falls

Baghmunda Falls



Basia block is situated on Khunti and Simdega road in Gumla district. Baghmunda waterfall is five km away from Basia. Its specialty is that here the water stream of the river falls from three directions. Due to the charming view here, tourists keep coming and going throughout the years. The story behind the naming of Baghmunda is that a tiger was often seen in the middle of this river. Because of which it was named Baghmunda.