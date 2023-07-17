If you do not like the redness of the market, then prepare organic mehndi at home, the color will be very pleasant

Mehndi adds beauty to any girl. Whether it is a puja, a party or a function, makeup looks incomplete without applying henna on the hands. Now-a-days, the chemical cone mehndi available in the market, as soon as it is created, it also comes off as fast. In such a situation, why not apply homemade mehandi instead of chemical cones from the market. This will also make the mehndi thick and it will also remain completely organic. Home made mehndi is completely organic and lasts for a long time.

People do not want to take the hassle of making mehndi at home

The month of Sawan is going on. In this month, there are many festivals like Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan etc., when women and girls apply mehndi on their hands because mehndi is considered a part of beauty and adornment, but most of the women say that nowadays mehndi bought in the market would be better. It is good and cooks quickly but does not last long. The reason behind this can be that nowadays people do not want to take the trouble of making henna at home, while some do not even know how to make henna at home. In such a situation, they immediately buy chemical mehndi from the market and apply it. Due to the chemical nature of this mehndi, the deeper it gets, the sooner it fades away. Also, it comes off in layers, due to this the color of mehndi looks very ugly in a day or two. So instead of buying cones from the market, prepare it at home.

Mehndi will be deep in this way

It is very easy to prepare henna at home. For this you will have to buy henna powder from the market, for this a fine cloth will also be required. First of all, filter the henna powder with a fine cloth. After filtering, add half a teaspoon of catechu powder, half a teaspoon of coffee powder and a teaspoon of tea leaves to the henna and boil it well with some water. When the water cools down, add it slowly and mix the henna well in such a way that not a single lump remains. To make mehndi sticky, you can also boil 2-4 ladyfingers with water. If you want, you can also grate beetroot and extract its juice and put it in henna. This will enhance the color of mehndi even better. Mix all the ingredients and soak the henna for at least 2 to 3 hours.

How to prepare mehndi

Make a cone out of a polythene and pierce it with a fine needle. Salted polythene is considered suitable for cones. Fill henna in this cone. After this, wash and clean the hands thoroughly. Apply mehndi only after this. You can take the help of books for the latest designs or you will find all the trendy designs on the internet as well. When the henna starts drying, then apply lemon juice and water mixed with sugar on it. Apply henna and keep it for at least 8 to 9 hours. The longer the henna stays on the hands, the better it will be.

Follow this step to download

After the henna dries, remove it with the help of a sharp knife or by rubbing both the hands. After removing it, heat the cloves on a pan and inhale its smoke carefully. Do not let water fall on it for at least 2 to 3 hours. If possible, work by wearing polythene or wearing gloves during work. Let the mehndi climb throughout the day. After this, you yourself will see how your hard work pays off. Apart from this, if you do not want to apply powdered henna brought from home market, then you can make pure henna at home as well. In such a situation, you can apply dark color on your hands with these measures. After knowing these simple methods, why don’t you also apply organic mehndi.

Disclaimer: The given information is taken from the internet. Before adopting any kind of remedy, do your own investigation and take the advice of experts. Prabhat Khabar.com does not confirm any information given.