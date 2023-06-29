If you have not applied for product constable, hurry up, JSSC has given the last chance

There is good news for those who are looking for a job in the post of Product Constable. Actually Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has extended the date of submission of application. If any candidate has not applied online till now, then this is his last chance. By the way, candidates will be able to apply till 10 July. Earlier, the last date to apply was till the midnight of 30 June.

On the other hand, the link will be available till July 2 to pay the examination fee and till July 4 to take the print out of the application form by uploading photo and signature. From July 6 to July 8, a re-link will be made available to modify any incorrect entry in the online application form except the name, date of birth, e-mail ID and mobile number of the candidate.

how much is the fee



The examination fee for the application of Product Constable in Jharkhand Product Constable Competitive Exam is Rs.100. The examination fee for ST and SC candidates of Jharkhand state is Rs.50. On the other hand, those candidates who had applied earlier at the time of application, they will not have to pay any kind of fee. Please tell that this exam will be completed in three phases. First the physical efficiency test will be conducted. After that there will be written test and medical examination.

Revised reference date for calculation of age limit



The reference date has been revised for calculating the maximum age limit of the candidates who applied under the advertisement of the year 2018 (No-04/2018). The reference date for calculating the minimum age limit will be August 1, 2023, while August 1, 2019 will be the reference date for calculating the maximum age limit.