If you have not been able to watch this film in theaters by paying, then enjoy with family on OTT, you will get entertainment

Today’s youth are very busy and want to do everything in short cut. Where earlier it was seen that people used to go to theaters to watch movies and like to hang out for the whole weekend. However, today everything has changed and since the Corona epidemic, the OTT platform has become very popular. Now people take subscription of OTT apps and enjoy their favorite web series and movies to pass the time after office or on weekends. However, now the facilities have started increasing and many apps show you movies and web series for free. Which you can enjoy comfortably. Today we will tell you about some of these films, which you could not watch in theaters due to some reason, then you can watch them on OTT.

If you haven’t seen the film in theaters, enjoy it on OTT

Every week on OTT platforms, many new movies and web series are released on Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar and Netflix. Which the audience likes to watch very much. On weekends, everyone watches movies of different genres as a time pass. Many times it also happens when movies are released in theatres, then the ticket prices are very high and a middle class man cannot go to the movies with the whole family by paying so much money. In such a situation, OTT is the best tool for those people, where they can enjoy the films of their favorite actors and actresses in HD quality by going to OTT after hitting the theatres.

Story of Satyaprem

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has become a huge success at the box office and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. Both the actors were appreciated for their captivating performances as they recreated the magic of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on screen once again. After its release in theatres, the audience is eagerly waiting for the OTT release of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. According to reports, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video and is expected to release by August 2023. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has become a hit! The film has slowly made its place in the 100 crore club worldwide. However, the domestic box office lifetime collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 70 crore.

What is the story of the story of Satmayaprem

The story of the film is of Sattu (Karthik Aryan) of Ahmedabad. Who has failed in LLB studies. He doesn’t have any work. His father (Gajraj Rao) also has no work. Because of which both father and son together do household chores, while mother (Supriya) and sister (Shikha) work and manage the household expenses. Sattu is not getting married because of his reticence and Sattu has only one dream of marriage. He meets Katha (Kiara). He gives his heart to her, but Katha loves someone else. As the story progresses, Katha tries to commit suicide, but Sattu saves her. Impressed by this, against Katha’s wish, her father gets Sattu married to his daughter, but after marriage everything does not go well, rather the matter gets more complicated.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EPJiFfWRfw)

Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is the latest film, which you can watch comfortably on Amazon Prime Video. Along with full on entertainment, this film of Kangana Ranaut will also give you a lot of spice. Tiku Weds Sheru tells the story of an aspiring male junior artist, who works as a pimp to make ends meet, and a Bhopal girl who aspires to be a film star. She marries and later how her life goes in different direction. Audience found Kangana’s film Paisa Vasool and they are watching it again and again on OTT.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mvglHtAGC8)

Bloody Daddy

You can watch the crime show Bloody Daddy based on drug mafia for free on Jio Cinema. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 French film Sleeping Nights. The story of the film is about Sumer (Shahid Kapoor), working in the Narcotics Department, who stops a major drug smuggling and seizes drugs worth 50 crores, but this brave officer is unlike the heroes of common Hindi films. He wants to take advantage of it. It is not easy because this drug belongs to the powerful businessman Sikandar (Ronit Roy), who wants to get these drugs back at any cost, for this he kidnaps Sumer’s son. Thereafter begins Sumer’s war to rescue her son, in which Sikandar, his brother and his associates as well as corrupt officers (Zeeshan Qadri, Rajeev Khandelwal) and honest officers (Diana Penty) of the Narcotics Department are also on Sumer’s path. There is a snag. How does Sumer free his son from the clutches of the drug mafia? This is the story ahead.

Unable to go out due to rain… so watch these 7 horror movies on OTT, some are available for free

Pathan

Bollywood’s King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Pathan’ broke all records at the box office. The movie became the biggest opener of the year 2023 so far. Produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, the film was shot at various locations in India, Afghanistan, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Italy and France. This film was made in a big budget of 225 crores. It made a lifetime collection of Rs 1055 crores worldwide and Rs 525 crores in India at the box office. Pathan was released in India on January 25, 2023, on the occasion of Republic Day and the audience gave it a lot of love. If you have not seen this movie yet, then you can definitely watch it by going to Amazon Prime Video.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqu4z34wENw)

Bhola

Ajay Devgan and Tabu’s steamy pairing film Bhola is the best option to watch on weekends. You will get to see a lot of action in this film. Along with this, the emotional story of father and daughter will also make you emotional. Bhola is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi and stars Ajay Devgan in the lead role along with Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar. The film was released in theaters on March 30 and received tremendous response from the audience. The film has earned 111.64 crores worldwide till 4 May 2023, thus becoming the sixth highest grossing Hindi film of 2023. The story of the film Bhola revolves around Ajay Devgan’s character, who tries to avoid death from every corner after his release from jail and on his way to meet his daughter. This movie full of strong action and dialogue is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Media Amazon Prime Video has bought the digital rights of the film, so you can go there and enjoy it with tea and dumplings.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-EMszLvRIQ)Dipika Kakar’s son Ruhaan received such expensive gifts from TV stars, knowing the price will blow your senses

MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni – The Untold Story)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which took the box office by storm. The film got a lot of love from the audience. Sushant played the role of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in the film and won everyone’s heart with his performance. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher apart from Sushant Singh Rajput. The film earned 133 crores at the box office. This film tells the days of struggle of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when he started playing cricket and later how he joined the Indian team. In one part, his and Sakshi Dhoni’s love story is also shown, in which when he sees Sakshi in the hotel, he falls for her at the same time. If you are also a fan of Dhoni and Sushant, then definitely do not miss this film on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L6XqWoS8tw)

Wolf

You can watch Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer film Bhediya for free on Jio Cinema. This movie is best for your weekend. If you like light horror and comedy movies, then this movie is perfect for you. Please tell that this film is a part of Stree Universe only. Like director Amar Kaushik’s Stree, this film also belongs to the horror comedy genre. The film also gives you a unique message. There are three friends and a mysterious female character as well. The story’s tremendous one-liners, excellent VFX and the solid acting of the actors definitely give many reasons to watch the film once. The lifetime collection of the film was Rs 66.65 crore in India.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfl–nI-Bhs)

Brahmastra

There is a lot of buzz about the film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, when this film was released, its ticket prices were very high, due to which many people could not go to the theatres. If you haven’t seen this movie yet, then go and watch it now on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story of the film is the story of the victory of love over evil. VFX is the most important star of this star-studded film. It has managed to earn a total of Rs 254 crore at the box office.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUjXzrgntcY)

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was released in the year 2022. It broke many records at the box office. The movie focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir in the 1990s. It depicts the Exodus and the events that followed. The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. This film firmly brings to the fore the fact that the Kashmiri Pandits did not flee but were massacred. Figures have also been given in the film that what was the number of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in 1941 and what is left now. The film also brings forth the matter of Kashmir being an important part of India by linking it with many documents and incidents. It earned 390 crores at the box office. You can watch this movie on G5.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A179apttY58)Elvish Yadav Net Worth: Elvish Yadav lives a luxury life, has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend