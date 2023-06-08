‘If you see Khalistani here, understand it’, India warns Canada-Australia and Britain

New Delhi/Toronto : India has warned Canada, Australia and Britain about the tableau being taken out regarding the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, ‘If you see Khalistani here, then understand.’ In fact, India has accused Canada, Britain and Australia of giving importance to separatists and extremists after visuals of a tableau allegedly depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Brampton surfaced on social media. S.Jaishkar has given this warning.

Canada promoting anti-India elements

According to media reports, India has warned Canada about giving importance to separatists and extremists after visuals of a tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Brampton surfaced on social media. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told the media that Canada allowing anti-India elements to operate from its soil is not good not only for it but also for bilateral relations.

There is a bigger issue related to Indira Gandhi’s assassination: Jaishankar

India’s Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that I think there is a big issue related to the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the big issue related to it is Canada’s continuous giving of space (to extremists). He said that we clearly do not understand why anyone would do this except for vote bank politics, because if you look at their history, then you would imagine that they learn from history and they would not like to repeat history. . This is not just one issue.

Why are separatists and extremists being encouraged?

Dr. S. Jaishankar said, ‘I understand that there are larger issues behind giving importance to separatists and extremists who advocate violence and I think it is not good for the relationship and it is not good for Canada. .

Canada has no role in glorifying Indira’s assassination

According to media reports, according to some reports in social media, Khalistan supporters in Brampton, Canada recently took out a tableau depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron McKay tweeted that glorification of violence or hatred has no place in Canada. He said that I am shocked by the news of a program in Canada, in which the assassination of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was celebrated. There is no place in Canada for the glorification of violence or hatred.