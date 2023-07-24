If you want to buy then discount offer is going on at the big showroom of Ranchi, know how much discount is available in which brand

If you want to shop for clothes for yourself as well as family members, then this is a good opportunity. Monsoon sales are going on in every small and big showroom in the market. Different offers are being given to the customers. Branded has special offer for men, women and small kids. Branded companies are giving 30 percent discount on the purchase of one cloth, 40 percent on two, and somewhere up to flat 50 percent.

People keep waiting Everyone waits for the monsoon sale. Be it youth or office going people make purchases according to their needs. They say that this is such an opportunity, when you can do more shopping of your favorite clothes. In the market, companies are giving discounts on brands ranging from Blackberry, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe to W, Aurelia, and etc.

Know here how much discount in any brand



Van Heusen: 30 percent off one outfit, 40 percent off two

Allen Solly: 30% off 1, 40% off 2 or buy 2 get 2 free

Louis Philippe: 30 percent on one and 40 percent on two

Blackberry: 40% off the purchase of two clothes

Turtle: Buy 1 buy 30 and get 2 free

Arrow: 30% off 1, 40% off 2 and 50% off the purchase of 3

Levis: 50% off on the purchase of two

Raymond, Parks, Color Plus and Park Avenue: 25 percent on one and 40 percent on two

Pepe: 30 percent on one and 40 percent on two

Jack & John’s: 30 percent off one and 50 percent off two

Mufti: Flat 50 percent

Killer: 40% off on the purchase of one and 50% off on the purchase of two

US Polo: 30% off one, 40% off two and get two free with the purchase of two apparel

Spiker: 40% off on one and 50% off on two

Tommy Hilfiger: 40 percent on two and 50 percent on three

W: 30 more on one

40 percent on two

Aurelia: 30 percent on one and 40 percent on two

Global Desi: Flat 50%

Veromoda: 50% off on the purchase of two

End: Flat 50 percent

Ginny & Johnny: 30% off on one, 40% off on two and 50% off on the purchase of three

Note: Offer is subject to change