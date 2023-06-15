If you write on bank check with red or green pen, you will be in trouble, know the reason

Who can use Red Green Blue or Black ink Pens: Why should we not use red ink in government papers (Red ink in bank cheque)? Who can use a pen with green, blue or black ink? Many such questions come to mind and they have logical answers too. Suppose you have to deposit Withdrawal Slip or Bank Check in the bank to deposit or withdraw money from the bank. What if you inadvertently fill it with red pen or get red ink on it?

Because of this the bank check will be rejected

This can cause big trouble for you. The bank officer will reject that check or form. Will send you back. This will not only waste your time but also spoil the check leaf. That’s why bankers tell that check or withdrawal slip should be filled only with blue ink (Fill check with blue ink). It is not allowed to use red or green ink on it. Is there any law or rule that only blue pen should be used for filling forms or writing in school notebooks? read ahead…

What color ink do teachers use to check copy?

In government schools, teachers use only Red Ink to check copies. If you mark any mistake or correction in the notebook, then use only red pen. But the students are asked to use only blue ink. However, if the school principal has to double-check something, then his marking and noting is done with green ink (School Principal writes with Green Ink). At the same time, during the inspection in the school, the education officer uses black ink to write. You must be thinking, why so?

What are the rules in education policy

There is a rule in the education policy that students should use only blue ink. Teachers use red colour, Principal green and upper level officials officially use black ink. Some such system is applicable in other places also. After filling the form in the bank, it goes to the clerk or higher level officials for verification, on which they need to be corrected or marked. When the form filled in blue ink reaches the next level, it will be marked with red ink. It would be easy to differentiate between filled details and corrections. To maintain this distinction, we are asked to use blue ink while bank officials use red ink.

Who can use green ink pen now?

Gazetted officers use green ink.

Why is the color of Post Box only red? What color is common all over the world – know here