IFFCO created Baba Baidyanath Charitable Trust, know where the funds coming in it will be used

Deoghar News. After laying the foundation of IFFCO’s Nano Fertilizer Factory in Jasidih Industrial Area, IFFCO has started funding for the convenience of devotees and common people in Deoghar. IFFCO has formed the Baba Baidyanath Charitable Trust, in which Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey has been made the chairman. At the same time, IFFCO President Dilip Sanghani, MD Dr. US Awasthi has been made Trustee, IFFCO Director RP Singh as Managing Trustee and GM Amarkant Chaudhary of IFFCO’s Deoghar Nano Urea Fertilizer Plant has been made Trustee. The meeting was held in Delhi under the chairmanship of MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey. In the first meeting of this trust, IFFCO has initially donated one crore rupees to the trust. This fund has been given by the company as per the bylaws of Baba Baidyanath Charitable Trust.

The purpose of this trust is to do development work for the convenience of the devotees coming to Deoghar as well as for the convenience of the common people living in Deoghar. Along with this, work is to be done on the development of Deoghar through the SHG group of Deoghar and various organizations. Through this trust, money will be spent from time to time on the development of the temple, the facilities for the devotees and the development of Devghar.

Where will the funds coming in the trust be spent?

According to the bylaws, this trust will have a maximum of 15 members, whom the chairman will have the right to nominate. Any decision of the Trust will be valid in the meeting of the Board of Directors to be chaired by the Chairman. The funds coming in the trust will be fully spent for Baba Baidyanath Temple and Dharma Adhyatma. The head office of Baba Baidyanathdham Charitable Trust will be IFFCO House, Nehru Place, New Delhi.

what do MPs say

Godda MP Dr Nishikant Dubey Said that the main objective of Baba Baidyanath Charitable Trust is to develop the facilities of Baba Baidyanath temple and devotees along with common people of Deoghar. In the first meeting itself, IFFCO has contributed one crore rupees to the trust. As soon as production starts from the Nano Urea Fertilizer Factory, six crore rupees will also be given annually by IFFCO for the development of Baba Baidyanath Temple and Deoghar.

The last construction of Baba Baidyanath Dham premises is Maa Tara Temple, 5 feet idol (tagstotranslate) IFFCO Created Baba Baidyanath Charitable Trust (T) Charitable Trust In Deoghar (T) Baba Baidya Daghar Tust (T) Trust (T) Deoghar (T) Deoghar Ner Khand News (T) Jasidih Industrial Area (T) IFFCO (T) Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey in Deoghar