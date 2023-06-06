IGIMS: Job deal for 50 thousand in the name of appointment of nurse and attendant, candidate exposed, one arrested

Forgery has come to the fore in the name of job in Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). This huge network was being operated by a trolley man named Suryadeep Kumar working under outsourcing in the institute itself. The youth was asking for Rs 50,000 to get a job as a nurse and attendant. Some job aspirants complained to Dr. Manish Mandal, Deputy Director cum Medical Superintendent of the institute, after which the matter was investigated, then the case of trolley man came to the fore. After the allegations were proved to be true, an FIR has been lodged against Suryadeep in Shastri Nagar police station. After this, the police is arresting the accused and interrogating him.

The names of three nurses came to the fore

There is a system of outsourcing for jobs in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. There is a committee for selection, which after selecting the candidates, gives the relevant records to the outsourcing company. On the other hand, Dr. Manish Mandal, deputy director of the institute, said that Suryadeep was working as a trolley man in the institute’s Palomo department. Under outsourcing, he demanded Rs.

After receiving the complaint, with the help of the candidate, he was called in the CCTV camera area to pay Rs. After this he was caught red handed. The special thing is that the names of three more nurses are coming to the fore in this whole matter. This includes female and male nurses working in one ENT and two Pulmo departments. Action will be taken against them soon.

Arrests have already taken place

In the case of taking bribe in the name of job in IGIMS, arrest has been made last year also. At that time, the forgery of providing jobs in the name of Dr. Manish Mandal came to the fore. Two fraudsters were caught in this. The name of one is Mohammad Hussain, who was a resident of Bariya Sheikh, Piprahi Shivhar. While the other Mohammad Mustafa Koilwar was a resident of Bhojpur. Both the fraudsters were caught from the spot with the motorcycle number BRO1FM0736.

