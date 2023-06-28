Ignoring of rules in transfer of health workers in Bihar, three member committee constituted for investigation

Ignoring the rules, the matter of transfer and posting has come to the fore in the health department of Bihar. On June 26 and 27, more than five hundred health workers have been transferred in the department by officials who do not have the competent authority for this. In such a situation, investigation has now been started against these officers.

Three-member committee formed to investigate

A three-member inquiry committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh to probe the transfer in the Health Department. Deputy Secretary Rajesh Kumar, General Manager (Procurement) Ravindra Kumar and Special Duty Officer of Health Department Renu Kumari have been included in the committee.

Transfer order of 500 para medical personnel canceled

The Health Department has canceled the transfer orders of more than 500 employees of various levels made on 26 and 27 June. In the order issued by the department on Wednesday, it has been said that all the transferred personnel will remain at their original place. Also, if any employee has been retired, he will contribute at his previous place of posting within 24 hours.

Transfer order of these personnel canceled

The transfer orders of personnel in the health department that have been canceled include 28 X-ray technicians, 66 class IV workers, 63 clerks, 30 OT assistants, 147 lab technicians, 61 pharmacists and 97 clerks working in medical colleges.

