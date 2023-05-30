IGNOU: Four new courses of PG Diploma in Management and seven new courses of MBA, will be able to fix exam date on demand

Admission process is going on in IGNOU for July 2023 session. From the new session, the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020 have been implemented in IGNOU as well. Under this, there is an opportunity to specialize in four new PG Diploma courses in Management. These include Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management and Operation Management subjects. Degree holders with 50 percent marks in graduation in any age group, any field can apply online till June 30 for admission to these courses. Apart from this, seven courses have been started in MBA through online and distance learning mode.

Seven new MBA courses

Under the National Education Policy, students can also study online degree program in MBA and seven new courses through distance learning mode from this session itself. These include Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operation Management etc. In this, there will be a chance to decide the date of on-demand examination. Under NEP, multiple entry-exit facility will be available in these management courses prepared on the basis of new market demand. After leaving the studies in the middle within seven years, there will be a chance to start again from there.

Will get the benefit of credit transfer

In these courses, the benefit of credit transfer will be available under Academic Bank of Credit. IGNOU’s Senior Regional Director Dr. Abhilash Nayak said that under the July session, there is an opportunity to specialize in PG Diploma in Human Resource Management, PG Diploma in Financial Management, PG Diploma in Operation Management and PG Diploma in Marketing Management in the management sector. . In these four courses, candidates having graduation, CA, Cost Accountancy, CS in any age group and any field will be eligible for admission. It is necessary to have 50 percent marks in graduation degree for general category and 45 percent marks for reserved category candidates.

Admission will be done on one lakh seats of MBA and 30 thousand seats of MCA

Dr. Abhilash Nayak, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU, said that AICTE has prepared one lakh seats in MBA course with specialization in five areas Banking and Finance, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management and Operations Management for admission in distance education and online mode. IGNOU has been approved for 30,000 seats for B.Sc and MCA. Learners can take admission through distance education. Along with this, students can also take admission in 300 courses offered by IGNOU and in 43 courses through online mode. for admission For study on link and through online medium You can take admission using.

SC-ST students will do free graduation in IGNOU

Dr. Abhilash Nayak told that SC-ST category students will get free admission in BA, B.Sc and B.Com courses of graduation in IGNOU. The relevant certificates will have to be uploaded online at the time of admission. For the rest of the other courses, SC-ST students will have to pay the prescribed course fee. Students will have to pay Rs 300 as registration fee and Rs 500 as development fee. His re-registration fee for the next year will also be waived.

