IIIT Ranchi’s second convocation today, President will honor students

IIIT Ranchi Convocation Ceremony: The second convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi will be held today i.e. on 25 May. The chief guest will be President Draupadi Murmu, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The function will start at 4 pm at JUT Auditorium Namkum. 109 degrees will be distributed on this occasion. These include 102 for BTech session 2019-23, six for MTech session 2021-23 and one PhD degree.

Gold medal to four girl students of BTech and MTech

Two B.Tech students Savita Nandan and Shivangi Sangwan will get gold medals for Computer Science Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering respectively. At the same time, two students of M.Tech Vibha and Ankita Kumari will be honored with gold medals. Charmy Ashish Mehta and Satyam Kumar of B.Tech will be honored with silver medals.

Degrees will be distributed among 109 students of BTech, MTech and PhD

Three medals for Shivangi and two each for Charmi and Ankita

Shivangi Sangwan, a student of B.Tech in ISE, will be honored with Gold, Best Girl Student Medal and Institute Medal at the ceremony. On the other hand, Charmy Ashish Mehta, a student of B.Tech in CSE, will get Silver and Best Student award. Ankita, a student of MTech in ECE, will be honored with Gold and Institute Medal.

