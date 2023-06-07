IIT Delhi team reached for investigation, second team will come today

The state government has started studying the report of IIT Roorkee regarding the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge. After deliberations, the next step is likely to be taken very soon on the recommendations of this report. Along with this, the response of the construction agency regarding the collapse of the bridge is also being awaited. It was being constructed by SP Singla Company. At present, Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit has also said to give any response only after studying the report.

bridge to be rebuilt

However, Pratyay Amrit has said that this bridge will be rebuilt. The government has started its action regarding this also. Significantly, on Tuesday evening, the team of IIT Roorkee submitted its report to the Road Construction Department. It is believed that questions have been raised regarding the design in the report as well. However, as of now the department is not in a position to say anything about it. Last year on April 30, after a part of this bridge collapsed, IIT Roorkee was entrusted with the responsibility of its investigation.

IIT Delhi team reached for investigation, second one will come today

Here, the team of IIT, Delhi reached Patna on Wednesday to investigate the collapse of Ganga Setu. The second team will reach Patna from Mumbai on Thursday morning. Both the teams will hold a meeting with the officials of the Bridge Construction Corporation in Patna. After this the team will leave for Aguani. The remaining foundation, pillar, sub structure and super structure of the bridge will also be examined. The investigation team will collect its sample and it will be sent to the laboratory. The quality of the sample of the demolished part and the remaining part of the bridge will be checked whether the standards set in its construction have been met or not.

The sound of falling of Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge was heard up to 2 km, work will start in three months after making a new DPR

BJP will hit the streets for CBI investigation

At the same time, the BJP has now decided to hit the streets for a fair investigation into the bridge collapse. On June 9, the party will burn effigies of the government in all the district headquarters demanding a CBI probe into the bridge collapse under construction. At the same time, the BJP delegation will meet the Governor on June 12 and urge him to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. This information was given by BJP spokesperson Premaranjan Patel in a press conference held at the state office on Wednesday. He said that he is not blaming anyone for the collapse of the bridge, but only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is to blame for it. BJP’s state media in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar Jha and Ashok Bhatt were mainly present in the press conference.

