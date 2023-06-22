IIT Kanpur made artificial rain with cloud seeding, successful test

Kanpur. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) successfully conducted a flight to test cloud seeding on June 21. The project was initiated a few years ago at IIT Kanpur and is headed by Professor Manindra Agarwal, Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Are. The experiment was conducted with due approval from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Cloud seeding involves the use of various chemical agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, salt, and other elements with the aim of increasing the likelihood of precipitation. In the experiment conducted by IIT Kanpur, an army aircraft with cloud seeding attachment was flown from the flight laboratory of IIT Kanpur. These attachments were procured from a US based manufacturer and the modifications to the aircraft were approved by both the manufacturers, the Army and the DGCA. The test flight spread the agents using flares as per standard practice.

Professor Manindra Agarwal said, “We are happy that our test for cloud seeding was successful. We did not fire flares into the clouds. It was only a test for the instrument. The successful test flight means that we are now ready to take up cloud seeding in the later stages and make it a success.We have been working on this project for the past few years, he added.Procurement processes got delayed due to Covid . But now, after the approval from DGCA and successful completion of the first test, we are close to completing the setup. This test flight was carried out up to an altitude of about 5000 feet and after successfully completing the test, IIT Kanpur Flight Lab returned to the airstrip. Went.

Report – Ayush Tiwari