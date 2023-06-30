IIT Kanpur’s 56th convocation on July 3, NR Narayana Murthy will be the chief guest

Kanpur : Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has its 56th convocation on 3rd July. Which is being hosted. This year Infosys founder and chairman emeritus N.R. Narayan Murthy will be present as the chief guest. The convocation will begin at the institute’s auditorium and will be presided over by Dr. Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairman, Board of Governors (BOG), IIT Kanpur.

Chief Guest NR Narayana Murthy is a Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He did his M.Tech in 1969 from IIT Kanpur. An industrialist and philanthropist, Murthy is known for his role in shaping India’s IT industry and promoting its global prominence. His visionary leadership has not only helped Infosys grow, but has also helped India’s entrepreneurial sector grow. Shri Murthy’s relentless commitment to excellence and social responsibility has earned him several prestigious awards including Padma Vibhushan, Legion d’Honneur Officer from France, CBE from UK and IEEE Founders Medal.

2127 students will get degree

A total of 2127 students are receiving degrees in this year’s convocation. Out of which 236 are from PhD, 15 from MTech-PhD (Joint Degree), 483 from MTech, 739 from B.Tech, 21 from MBA, 16 from MDS, 51 from MS (by Research), 40 from PGPEX-VLFM, 1 from IIT (DIIT) ), 151 from MSc (2-year course), 18 from double major, 125 from dual degree, 14 from MS-PD (MS part of dual degree), 149 from BS and 68 from eMasters degree programme. Apart from the degree, various awards and medals will be given in different categories.

they will get medals

The President’s Gold Medal will be given to Farzan Adil Bairamji from the CSE department. The Director’s Gold Medal (4-year UG Programme) will be given to Ananya Gupta from the Department of CSE. Director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG Programme) will be given to Lakshya Rastogi from BSBE Department. The Ratan Swaroop Memorial Award was given to Nandita Gupta from the Department of MSE and the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal to Vineet V from the Department of EE.

Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) is the highest honorary academic degree awarded by IIT Kanpur to recognize the exemplary achievements of outstanding individuals, conferred by three distinguished personalities, MC Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons).

this will be the dress code

The administration of IIT Kanpur has proposed cream colored kurta and white pajama for male students along with formal shoes. While cream colored kurta and white churidar or leggings are proposed for female students. Graduate students in the program will be awarded degrees by the President of the Senate. A second session will be held to distribute degree certificates in various halls.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUl0JoHn1QY)