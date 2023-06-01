IIT Kanpur’s 56th convocation on July 3, this time also there will be two sessions of the ceremony

Kanpur : IIT Kanpur’s 56th convocation will be held on July 3. Preparations have started regarding the convocation. This time the chief guest at the ceremony will be the founder and chairman of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy. Boys will come in kurta-pyjama and girl students in kurti-leggings or saree to receive medals and degrees. The rehearsals for the ceremony will start from June 2. This time also the ceremony will be held in two sessions. The first session will run from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second session will run from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Notification issued regarding convocation

Dean Academic Affairs has issued a notification regarding the 56th convocation of IIT Kanpur. Soon the heads of all the branches will release the list of top scorers. After which the names of the meritorious will be decided for the medals. Only the students or guests who have got both the vaccines of Covid will be allowed in the convocation. To participate in the ceremony, it is mandatory for all the students to collect the no-dues certificate by June 23.

Last year he was the chief guest

The 55th convocation of IIT Kanpur was held on 29 June 2022. The chief guest at the convocation ceremony was Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayan Health. The convocation was held in the main auditorium of the institute and was presided over by Dr. Radhakrishnan K Koppil, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur.

A total of 1360 students were awarded degrees in the 55th convocation. Out of which 116 were awarded Ph.D., 10 M.Tech-Ph.D (Joint Degree), 144 M.Tech., 556 B.Tech., 53 MBA, 14 M.Des. , 25 MS (by Research), 40 PGPEX-VLFM, 144 MSc (2 year course), 24 double major, 108 dual degree, 21 MS-PD (part of MS dual degree) and 105 B.S. .were from.

This was last year’s dress code

The IIT Kanpur administration had prescribed a dress code for the convocation. It consisted of Nehru style cream colored kurta and white pyjama for male students, while for girl students Nehru style cream colored kurta and white churidar with formal shoes. Or the legging was fixed.

