IIT-NIT Admission: Counseling schedule released, know which institute and branch is likely to get according to the rank

Patna: With the release of the result of JEE Advanced-2023, curiosity has increased among the students about which branch they will be able to get in which IIT on the basis of rank. Career Counseling Expert of ALLEN Career Institute Amit Ahuja told that those whose All India Rank is less than 100, they are likely to get computer science in IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras. If we look at the first choice of students, IIT Bombay has CS branch, which closes at top-61. After this, second priority is given by students to CS in IIT Delhi. Third priority is given to computer science branch of IIT, Kanpur and Madras.

100 to 1000 rank holders can get this college

Those with rank between 100 to 500 can get IIT, MNC of Delhi and Kanpur, Electrical of all the above four IITs and CS branch of Kharagpur.

Those with rank between 500 to 1000 are likely to get CS in IIT, BHU, Roorkee, Hyderabad and Guwahati and core branch in Mumbai, Delhi and Kanpur.

IIT-NIT Admission: Registration and choice filling starts from today, see full counseling schedule here…

1000 to 8000 rank holders can get admission in these colleges

Those who get ranks between 1000 to 4000 get computer science in IITs, Gandhinagar, Indore, Ropar, Mandi, Jodhpur, Dhanbad, Patna, Bhubaneswar and mechanical, chemical, civil, aerospace, production etc. in Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur. There is a possibility of.

IITs, Roorkee, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Hyderabad, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy in BHU and CS in Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Lower Branch in Madras, Palakkad, Tirupati, Goa, Dharwad, Bhilai and Jammu for those with rank between 4000 to 8000 There can be a possibility of meeting.

The doors of these colleges can be opened for people from 8000 to 17 thousand

Those who get ranks between 8000 to 12000 get admission in IITs, Ropar, Mandi, Indore, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Dhanbad along with core branches in other branches as well as biological science, naval architecture, mining engineering in the old seven IITs. There is a possibility of getting branches like Polymer Science, Ceramic Engineering.

Students getting ranks between 12 to 17 thousand have the possibility of getting other branches of new IITs like Palakkad, Tirupati, Goa, Dharwad, Bhilai, Jammu.

IIPE Visakhapatnam, Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum, possibility of getting IISER

The chances of getting IIT branch on the above rank varies according to the category. Also, with the 20 percent female pool given to girl students, the chances of getting a branch in the above IITs become very backward. Ahuja said that such students, whose JEE Advanced All India rank is far behind, have the option of applying to IIPE Visakhapatnam, Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum, IISER, IIST on the basis of JEE Advanced. The application process for all these institutes has started.

Register for counseling from today

The registration for the counseling of IIT-NIT will start from June 19. JoSAA counseling for admission to 54477 seats in 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 TripleITs, 33 GFTIs will start on June 19 at 10 am. Through this counseling process, admission will be given on 16598 seats of 23 IITs, 23994 seats of 32 NITs, 7176 seats of 26 TripleITs and 6509 seats of 35 GFTIs.

Six rounds of counseling

The counseling process will be completed in six rounds. Students will have to do registration and choice filling from June 19 to 28, in which more than 700 branches of the above total 116 institutes will have to be filled in the priority list. This entire counseling process will continue till July 28.

How to do choice filling

Ahuja told that students have been given the opportunity of choice filling only once, so students should fill the choices of as many colleges as possible in the decreasing order of their preference. Students can estimate the trend of choosing colleges by looking at the opening and closing rank of colleges in the previous years. According to the students’ rank, the college branches ranked below the closing rank of the previous years should also be included in the order of college priority list as per their interest. Before filling the colleges in Josa counseling, make a list of your priority colleges on paper and fill them online only after assessing them, so that there is no possibility of mistake. Before locking the college choice, the students must check it completely because after locking it will not be possible to change it.

