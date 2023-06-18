IIT-NIT Admission: Registration and choice filling starts from today, see full counseling schedule here…

Patna: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counseling schedule for admission to more than 55,000 seats in 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs and other 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) across the country. Registration and choice filling for counseling will start from 10 am on June 19. Registration and choice filling can be done till 5 pm on June 28. The mock seat allotment result will be released on June 25. Even after this, students can make changes in the choice filling.

After Mock Seat Allotment Result on 25th June

Second mock seat allotment result will be released on June 27. It will be released on the basis of choice filling till 26th June. The registration and choice filling will end on June 28 at 5 pm. The counseling for admission will be conducted in six rounds. The first round of counseling will be released on June 30, the second round on July 6, the third on July 12, the fourth on July 16, the fifth on July 21 and the sixth round on July 26. After the sixth round, the admission process will be adopted by CSAB on the remaining seats. The counseling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates will be conducted by JoSAA only. Admission in 23 IITs will be based on JEE Advanced rank. Whereas, admission in other institutes will be done on the basis of JEE Main rank.

Make sure your seat till the fifth round

There will be two special rounds of counseling for IIT. Students will have to confirm the seat or leave till the fifth round. If you do not do this, you will not get a chance in next year’s JEE Advanced. At the same time, the children of overseas Indians will no longer get the benefit of SC, ST, OBC reservation in India.

How to do choice filling

Choice filling opportunity is given only once. Students should fill the option of maximum number of colleges in the decreasing order of their preference. Students can estimate the trend of choosing colleges by looking at the opening and closing ranks of previous years’ colleges. According to their rank, students can also include college branches ranked below the closing rank of previous years in the order of college priority list as per their interest. Before filling the colleges in Josa counseling, make a list of your priority colleges on paper and fill them online only after assessing them so that there is no possibility of mistake. Before locking the college choice, the students must check it completely because it will not be possible to change it after locking.

Counseling Round 1

Registration and choice filling: 19 to 28 June till 5 pm

Round 1 seat allotment: June 30

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 30 to 4 July

Last date to respond: July 5

Counseling Round 2

Round 2 seat allotment: July 6

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from July 6 to 10

Last Date to Respond: July 11

Option to leave seat in round two: July 7 to 11

Counseling Round 3

Seat allotment under round three: July 12

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 12 to 14 July

Last Date to Respond: July 15

Option to leave seat under round three: 13 to 15 July

Counseling Round 4

Seat allotment under round four: July 16

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 16 to 19 July

Last Date for Respond: 20 July

Option to leave seat under round four: 18 to 20 July

Counseling Round 5

Seat allotment under round five: July 21

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from 21 to 24 July

Last Date for Respond: 25 July

Option to leave the seat under round five (Special IIT): 21 to 25 July

Counseling Round 6

Seat allotment under round six (final round): July 26

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from 26 to 28 July

Last Date for Respond: 28 July

Option to leave the seat under the sixth round (for NIT): 27 to 27 July

Admission by CSAB on the remaining seats of NIT: 29 to 31 July

