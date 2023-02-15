IKEA finds buyers for three of its factories

On February 15, a government commission approved a deal to sell three IKEA factories in Russia. The buyers were two large domestic furniture manufacturers – the Slotex company and the lumber manufacturer Luzales. The capacities left by IKEA will continue to operate in Russia, the products will be sold in domestic retail chains. Viktor Evtukhov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, told Izvestia about this.

He noted that further the Russian and Swedish parties would have to carry out a deal, its amount was not disclosed.

“It is important for us that production works and develops, jobs are saved. New owners, if necessary, can count on all possible measures of state support that are in the arsenal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade,” Viktor Yevtukhov emphasized.

The foreign office of IKEA has already said that they hope to close the deal in the first half of 2023. The company indicated that it first needed to go through a government commission and get its approval.

