Illegal entry of more than 800 Indians into US using Uber cabs, 45 months imprisonment

America: Indian-origin Uber cab driver Rajinder Pal Singh alias Jaspal Gill, living in the US, has been sentenced to more than three years for illegally allowing more than 800 Indians to enter the US. According to reports, Rajinder Singh used Uber cab to get illegal entry in America. Under the same charges, 49-year-old Rajinder has been sentenced to 45 months of rigorous imprisonment in the case of human trafficking and money laundering. B used to collect the amount.

Used to collect huge amount from Indians



The US Department of Justice said in its decision that, as a key member of the smuggling gang, Rajinder Pal Singh has helped hundreds of Indian citizens cross the border from Canada. He used to charge more than 5,00,000 dollars to get Indian citizens to cross the border illegally. Throwing light on the case, Acting US Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said that during the last four years, Singh has helped smuggle more than 800 Indian citizens into the US through the northern border and Washington.

Hurt those hoping for a better life



The court said during the verdict that this act of accused Rajinder Singh not only endangered the security of Washington, but was also a threat to the safety of people brought in smuggling from India to America. Accused Rajinder has hurt the hopes of people who are hoping for a better life in America. Not only this, the accused has also burdened him with a debt of US$ 70,000. Keeping these things in mind, this decision has been taken against Rajinder.

The accused lived in America illegally



According to media reports, from the year 2018, Rajinder Singh and his associates used Uber for people crossing the border illegally in the Seattle area of ​​Canada. From the year 2018 to 2022, the accused made about 600 trips. When the police investigated the matter, US $ 45,000 and some fake documents were recovered from the house of the accused. Investigation also revealed that Rajinder Pal Singh was also living in America illegally.