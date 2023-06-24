Illegal mining, transportation and sale of sand will be curbed with new technology in Bihar, profile of ghats and contractors will be made

The Bihar government is now preparing to curb illegal mining, transportation and sale of sand with new technology. For this, a software integrated mining management information system and a dashboard of the department’s activities will be created. Through this, the profile of settlement holders and contractors including rivers, sand ghats, stone mining will be prepared. This will also help in taking action against illegal mining. Verification of vehicles will also be done from this portal. Along with this, information about the verification of vehicles will also be available from the portal of the Transport Department.

NIC making software

According to sources, the Department of Mines and Geology has given the responsibility of developing it to the National Informatics Center (NIC). It is likely to cost around Rs 4.58 crore. Through this, registration, authentication and profile management of users will also take place. Along with this, the process of issuing e-challan will also be more transparent. With this, immediate action will be taken against the illegal transporters and the revenue of the state government will also increase.

Trouble with old software

The Mines and Geology Department believes that along with illegal mining and transportation of minerals in the state, there is a need to use better technology for comprehensive control over storage. Till now the department is using the Integrated Mines and Mineral Management Information System procured from Odisha. It was bought in 2017. This software is very old. For this reason there is a need to change it. In view of this, the department has decided to take service from NIC.

Sand mining from rivers will be closed from July 1 to September 30

According to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal, sand mining from the rivers will be closed from July 1 to September 30. Meanwhile, to ensure the availability of sand for three months for the continuation of construction work in the state, all licensed retailers have been instructed to keep stock of sand. In normal days, the consumption of sand is around three to four crore CFT every month. However, due to less construction work in monsoon, its consumption remains around two to three crore CFT. In such a situation, sufficient amount of sand will be required from July to September i.e. for three months.

