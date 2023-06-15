Illegally operated 118 ultrasound centers sealed in six districts of Patna division, now action will be taken

119 ultrasound centers operating illegally in six districts of Patna division have been sealed. 532 ultrasound centers were examined by 37 teams in Patna district. In which the number of illegally operated ultrasound centers was found to be 119. After this, 29 ultrasound centers have been sealed and action is being taken against the remaining 90.

Investigation of 63 ultrasound centers in Nalanda

In Nalanda, 63 ultrasound centers were inspected by 26 teams, out of which 14 were found illegal. The number of centers where irregularities were found is 35. 18 ultrasound centers have been sealed and an FIR has been registered against one.

Investigation of 97 ultrasound centers in Bhojpur district

In Bhojpur district, 97 ultrasound centers were examined by 18 teams. In this, the number of illegally operated ultrasound centers was found to be 21. The number of centers where other irregularities were found is 14. 35 ultrasound centers have been sealed.

Investigation of 37 ultrasound centers in Buxar district

In Buxar district, 37 ultrasound centers were examined by 14 teams. In the investigation, the number of ultrasound centers operating illegally was found to be 20. The number of centers where other irregularities were found is five. 20 ultrasound centers have been sealed.

Investigation of 84 ultrasound centers in Rohtas district

In Rohtas district, 84 ultrasound centers were examined by 45 teams. In the investigation, the number of ultrasound centers operating illegally was found to be four. The number of centers where other irregularities were found is 22. 10 ultrasound centers have been sealed and clarification has been sought from the remaining 16 ultrasound centres.

Investigation of 43 ultrasound centers in Kaimur

In Kaimur district, 43 ultrasound centers were examined by 13 teams. The number of centers where other irregularities were found in the investigation is six. Six ultrasound centers have been sealed. Kumar Ravi, Commissioner of Patna Division, on Thursday reviewed ultrasound centers and the action taken.