Illinois woman finds husband’s body in closet eight months after he disappeared

March 10 - BLiTZ. A resident of Illinois, USA, Jennifer Madge found her dead husband in the pantry eight months after his disappearance, reports Fox 2 Now.

The woman reported her husband missing on April 27, 2022. According to her, before his disappearance, her husband called her and warned her that he would return from work early. When Jennifer arrived home, she saw her husband’s car in front of the house, but he himself was nowhere to be found. The police searched the house, but found no trace of the missing person.

A few days later, she again turned to the police and complained of an unpleasant smell. The house was searched again, but again nothing was found.

On December 11, 2022, Jennifer went to the pantry for Christmas decorations, and when she opened the door, she saw the mummified body of her husband inside. The police determined that the man committed suicide.

