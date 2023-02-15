Ilya Reznik kicked Ukrainian nurses out of scandal because of fraud – DOS

February 15, 2023, 14:35 – BLiTZ – News A scandal erupted in the house of Ilya Reznik. The poet had to expel the Ukrainian nurses who looked after the parents of his wife Irina. He announced this in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“They are from Ukraine. We felt sorry for them … At first everything was fine. We adopted them into our family and tried to help in everything. They did not have Russian passports. We helped them apply for citizenship,” says Reznik’s wife, Irina.

Due to active preparations for the poet’s anniversary, the Reznikov couple cannot be at home around the clock. They have to travel frequently on business. Therefore, Irina installed surveillance cameras at home.

“When I first saw on cameras how our assistants were talking rudely to my mother, who has dementia, I was shocked. My dad is disabled. He is on crutches, he has severe arthrosis. Every step is difficult for dad, and it was difficult for them to once again bring him a glass of water, ”says Irina.

After a few remarks, the housekeepers realized that they were being followed and began to delete the records. Irina and Ilya quickly realized that they were being deceived again. According to Reznik’s wife, women were rude to her when she made comments to them.

“These are my parents, I want to prolong their happy life. Ilyusha and I are doing everything for this. The last straw was that they dropped my mother and erased the video of this incident from the cameras, ”said the poet’s wife.

The Reznikov couple decided to fire the nurses. For two weeks, Irina herself looked after her parents. They then hired an assistant who had worked for them for many years.

“A simple Russian woman from the Moscow region with a big heart and an open soul,” Irina described the nurse.

