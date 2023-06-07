IMDB released the list of popular web series, ‘Sacred Games’ left everyone behind, Mirzapur got this number

IMDb Top 50 Web Series: IMDb has released the list of 50 most popular Indian web series. There are 50 such series in this list, which were liked the most by the audience and showered lots of love on them. This list includes series from 12 other platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot and JioCinema. Sacred Games is at number one. Many big actors have worked in this series.
50 most popular web series
IMDb has posted a video on its Instagram, releasing the list of IMDb 50 most popular web series. There is a glimpse of all the web series in the video along with their number is also written on them. With this the caption reads, IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series of all time are here! Complete your watch list by saving this post. Users are also reacting on this.
See full list here
- Sacred Games
-
Mirzapur
-
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
-
The Family Man
-
Aspirants
-
Criminal Justice
-
Breathe
-
Kota Factory
-
Panchayat
-
Hades
-
Special O.P.S
-
Asura: Welcome to Your Dark Side
-
College Romance
-
Abduction
-
Flames
-
Dhindora
-
fake
-
Ashram
-
Inside Edge
-
Overlook
-
Arya
-
Piggy Bank
-
TVF Pitchers
-
Rocket Boys
-
Delhi Crime
-
Campus Diary
-
Broken But Beautiful
-
Jamtara: Everyone’s number will come
-
-
Abbey
31.Hostel Days
- Rangbaaz
-
Bandish Bandit
-
Made in Heaven
-
Immchure
36.Little Things
- The Night Manager
-
Candy
-
Scorpion’s Game
-
Dahan: Secret of Rakan
-
JL 50
-
Rana Naidu
-
Ray
-
Sunflower
-
NCR Days
-
Queen
-
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
-
Uncle is our legislator
-
This is my family
-
Aranyak
Sacred Games is number one
Number one on the list. Saif Ali Khan also played the lead role in Sacred Games. Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Jatin Sarna and others played important roles in the show. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Kochlan, Amrita Subhash and others joined the series.
