IMDB released the list of popular web series, ‘Sacred Games’ left everyone behind, Mirzapur got this number

IMDb Top 50 Web Series: IMDb has released the list of 50 most popular Indian web series. There are 50 such series in this list, which were liked the most by the audience and showered lots of love on them. This list includes series from 12 other platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot and JioCinema. Sacred Games is at number one. Many big actors have worked in this series.

50 most popular web series

IMDb has posted a video on its Instagram, releasing the list of IMDb 50 most popular web series. There is a glimpse of all the web series in the video along with their number is also written on them. With this the caption reads, IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series of all time are here! Complete your watch list by saving this post. Users are also reacting on this.

See full list here



Sacred Games Mirzapur Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The Family Man Aspirants Criminal Justice Breathe Kota Factory Panchayat Hades Special O.P.S Asura: Welcome to Your Dark Side College Romance Abduction Flames Dhindora fake Ashram Inside Edge Overlook Arya Piggy Bank TVF Pitchers Rocket Boys Delhi Crime Campus Diary Broken But Beautiful Jamtara: Everyone’s number will come Latest News Abbey

31.Hostel Days

Rangbaaz Bandish Bandit Made in Heaven Immchure

36.Little Things

The Night Manager Candy Scorpion’s Game Dahan: Secret of Rakan JL 50 Rana Naidu Ray Sunflower NCR Days ​​Queen Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Uncle is our legislator This is my family Aranyak Mirzapur 3: Will the power be snatched from Kaleen Bhaiya? Madhuri will take revenge for Munna Bhaiya’s death from Guddu Pandit, the story came to the fore!

Sacred Games is number one

Number one on the list. Saif Ali Khan also played the lead role in Sacred Games. Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Jatin Sarna and others played important roles in the show. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Kochlan, Amrita Subhash and others joined the series.