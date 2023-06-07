-Advertisement-
International

IMDB released the list of popular web series, ‘Sacred Games’ left everyone behind, Mirzapur got this number

By Blitz India Desk
IMDb Top 50 Web Series: IMDb has released the list of 50 most popular Indian web series. There are 50 such series in this list, which were liked the most by the audience and showered lots of love on them. This list includes series from 12 other platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot and JioCinema. Sacred Games is at number one. Many big actors have worked in this series.

50 most popular web series

IMDb has posted a video on its Instagram, releasing the list of IMDb 50 most popular web series. There is a glimpse of all the web series in the video along with their number is also written on them. With this the caption reads, IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series of all time are here! Complete your watch list by saving this post. Users are also reacting on this.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)
See full list here

  1. Sacred Games

  2. Mirzapur

  3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

  4. The Family Man

  5. Aspirants

  6. Criminal Justice

  7. Breathe

  8. Kota Factory

  9. Panchayat

  10. Hades

  11. Special O.P.S

  12. Asura: Welcome to Your Dark Side

  13. College Romance

  14. Abduction

  15. Flames

  16. Dhindora

  17. fake

  18. Ashram

  19. Inside Edge

  20. Overlook

  21. Arya

  22. Piggy Bank

  23. TVF Pitchers

  24. Rocket Boys

  25. Delhi Crime

  26. Campus Diary

  27. Broken But Beautiful

  28. Jamtara: Everyone’s number will come

  29. Latest News

  30. Abbey

31.Hostel Days

  1. Rangbaaz

  2. Bandish Bandit

  3. Made in Heaven

  4. Immchure

36.Little Things

  1. The Night Manager

  2. Candy

  3. Scorpion’s Game

  4. Dahan: Secret of Rakan

  5. JL 50

  6. Rana Naidu

  7. Ray

  8. Sunflower

  9. NCR Days

  10. ​​Queen

  11. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

  12. Uncle is our legislator

  13. This is my family

  14. Aranyak

Sacred Games is number one

Number one on the list. Saif Ali Khan also played the lead role in Sacred Games. Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Jatin Sarna and others played important roles in the show. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Kochlan, Amrita Subhash and others joined the series.

