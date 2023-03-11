IMF Department Director Kammer said that Moldova will emerge from the crisis earlier than other European countries

March 11 - BLiTZ. Alfred Kammer, director of the European department of the International Monetary Fund, said that Moldova will emerge from the economic crisis much faster than other European countries. It is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the TV channel RliveTV.

“Moldova will come out of this crisis next year, perhaps a little earlier than the rest of Europe, because Moldova suffered from inflation earlier than the rest of Europe,” Kammer said.

He noted that the National Bank of Moldova did everything possible much earlier to curb inflation than other banks in European countries. Therefore, according to him, core inflation in Moldova began to gradually decline.