Immigration department stopped Abhishek Banerjee’s wife going abroad

Kolkata, 5 June (Hindustan Times). Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was once again stopped at the Kolkata airport on Monday. She wanted to go abroad with her two children but the immigration department stopped her.

Rujira reached the airport with both her children at around seven in the morning on Monday. He had to catch a flight to Dubai. He was “detained” by the immigration department at the airport. After waiting for some time, she returned home from the airport. According to sources in the Immigration Department, a “look out” notice has been issued in the name of Rujira in an ED case. That’s why there is a ban on his going abroad.

However, according to sources close to Abhishek Banerjee, the Supreme Court has given protection to Abhishek and Rujira in the ED case and said that there is no restriction on their foreign travel. That’s why Abhishek can take legal steps against stopping Rujira at the airport.

Earlier, ED has questioned Abhishek and his wife Rujira several times in the case of coal smuggling. Recently, the Trinamool MP from Diamond Harbor and his wife were also summoned to Delhi by the Central Investigation Agency. After receiving the summons, Abhishek reached the ED office in Delhi. However, Rujira did not appear at the ED office in Delhi and was questioned in Kolkata.