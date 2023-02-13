Import of new electric cars to Russia grew by 24%

At the end of 2022, 3479 new electric vehicles were imported into the Russian Federation, which is 24% more than in 2021. More than half (53%) of all imports of new electric cars came from Tesla and Volkswagen (1,127 and 719 units, respectively), the agency reported on February 13. “Autostat”.

Analysts noted that if every third electric car imported into the Russian Federation belonged to the American brand, then every fifth one belonged to the German one. At the same time, imports of Volkswagen electric cars grew the most in 2022 – more than 15 times, experts noted. For comparison, Tesla added only 10% last year.

In the model structure of imports of new electric vehicles, the first four positions were occupied by Tesla and Volkswagen products. Tesla Model Y is in the lead (516 cars). Second place went to Volkswagen ID.4 (484 units). Tesla Model 3 (468 electric cars) took third place, and Volkswagen ID.6 (201 cars) was in fourth place. Closed the top 5 Porsche Taycan with a score of 163 imported copies.

Experts noted that in 2022, about 60 different brands of new electric vehicles were imported into Russia.

On February 9, following the results of the session on the development of electric transport, which was held under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation, it became known that in 2023 the production of electric vehicles in Russia is planned to be increased by nine times – thus, the number of cars that left the assembly line will be up to 18 thousand cars on electric traction. According to government data, about 2,000 electric vehicles were produced in Russia in 2022.

