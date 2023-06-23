Important information for appearing candidates of Bihar teacher appointment, if you fail in CTET-B.Ed, your chance will end

An important notice has been given by the BPSC for the appearing candidates appearing in the Teacher Recruitment Examination to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission. In which it has been said that even if the candidate fails in B.Ed and CTET exam, then one out of three chances will be counted. BPSC President Atul Prasad gave this information by tweeting.

BPSC President tweeted information

BPSC President Atul Prasad tweeted on Friday that appearing candidates appearing in the BEd and CTET exams to be held till August 31 have been given the opportunity to appear in the teacher appointment exam. But they should keep in mind that one out of three chances given to them to appear in Teacher Recruitment Test will end by this, even if they fail in B.Ed or CTET examination, they will not be able to appear in the merit list of Teacher Recruitment Test. have been debarred from joining.

TRE candidates appearing in both-BEd & CTET July – can apply provided these are held on or before 31.8.23However, they must note that their one chance out of 3 will be exhausted irrespective of their clearing or not clearing these exams.

— Atul Prasad (@atulpmail) June 23, 2023



Appearing candidates can take the exam conditionally

At the same time, earlier an official notification was issued by the Education Department. According to which the candidates who are going to appear in the CTET Paper One, which is going to be held in July from the center, this year, can appear in the examination for appointment to the post of school teacher for classes one to five, with this condition. That their result should be published by the last date fixed by the Bihar Public Service Commission. If this does not happen then the application of the concerned will not be acceptable.

exam date change

Earlier, the Commission has also changed the date of examination to be taken for the appointment of teachers. Earlier this exam was to be held on August 19, August 20, August 26 and August 27. But, now instead of August 19 and August 20, this exam will start on August 24 and August 25 respectively and the last two dates, August 26 and August 27, will be conducted as before.