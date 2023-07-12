Important meeting of BJP chaired by JP Nadda, discussion on the strategy of Lok Sabha and assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) today chaired a strategic meeting of party leaders regarding the preparations for the assembly elections in several states to be held later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year. It was a meeting of leaders associated with BJP’s Lok Sabha migration programme. The purpose of this meeting was to strengthen its chances on about 160 Lok Sabha seats. In most of these seats, BJP had to face defeat in 2019. BJP had won 303 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Constituencies also include seats like Baghpat and Rohtak

For information, let us tell you that these constituencies also include seats like Baghpat and Rohtak, where the BJP had won by a small margin. Strategy for constituencies where the BJP did not contest last time was also on the agenda during the meeting. Such areas include all the seats on which its erstwhile allies like the Janata Dal (United) fielded candidates.

Loksabha elections and preparations for assembly elections were also discussed

A BJP leader told that preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections were also discussed in the meeting. Assembly elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana later this year. This will be the last round of assembly elections before next year’s Lok Sabha elections. After the recent defeat by the Congress in Karnataka, the BJP is making every effort to do better in the upcoming elections.

Who attended the meeting



According to media reports, BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal and party leaders Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra were present in this meeting chaired by JP Nadda. Not only here, Lok Sabha cluster in-charge, party leaders entrusted with the responsibility for Lok Sabha migration plan, observers, coordinators and co-conveners of the states were also present in this meeting. (with language input)