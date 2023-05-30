Imran Khan appeared in anti-terrorism court, had to pay a bond of Rs 4 lakh for anticipatory bail in 4 cases

Lahore : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House, and submitted his anticipatory bail bond till June 2. According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, a court official said that Imran Khan appeared before ATC Lahore judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted a bond of one lakh Pakistani rupees each in four cases of terrorism. In this, he has already got anticipatory bail till June 2.

Lawyers raised slogans in favor of Imran Khan

According to reports, as soon as the 70-year-old chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) Imran Khan appeared in the court amid tight security, a group of lawyers started raising slogans in his favour. His lawyer also challenged the search warrant of the former prime minister’s Zaman Park, Lahore residence in the Anti-Terrorism Court. The judge summoned the DIG (operations) of Punjab Police for the next hearing and directed him to file a reply.

Violence in Pakistan after May 9 arrest

Let us tell you that after the arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistani Rangers in Islamabad on May 9, violent protests started. His party workers vandalized more than 20 military establishments and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

More than 10,000 PTI workers arrested

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party across Pakistan, of which 4,000 have been arrested from Punjab. Police put the death toll in the violent clashes at 10, while Khan’s party claimed 40 of its workers were killed in firing by security personnel.

Appeared before joint investigation team

Meanwhile, two of Imran Khan’s lawyers appeared before a joint investigation team probing the attack on the Corps Commander’s House, popularly known as Jinnah House, in Lahore. Khan was summoned on Tuesday to record his statement by the Joint Investigation Team set up by the interim government of Punjab to probe the May 9 arson attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore, but he instead sent his lawyers .

Was in jail at the time of Jinnah House attack: Imran

Imran Khan has said that he had no role in the attack on military installations, especially Jinnah House, as he was in jail during this period. The ATC had directed Khan to join the police investigation into the attack on the high-profile Lahore Corps Commander House. A large number of workers of Khan’s party stormed Jinnah House on 9 May and set it on fire after ransacking it. The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 separate JITs to probe the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the Army termed as “Black Day”. Khan has been named in several FIRs lodged in different police stations of the province.