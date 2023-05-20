Imran Khan begged in front of America’s female MP, said – ‘Save my life’, former PM’s audio leaked

New Delhi : Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing political crisis, has appealed to America’s female MP Maxine Moore Waters to save her life. An audio of the conversation between US MP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan has been leaked on social media. In this audio, while appealing to America’s female MP to save her life, she has asked her to cooperate and stand in support. However, before being ousted from the post of Prime Minister in Pakistan, Imran Khan had also accused America of conspiring. He had alleged that it was America that had ousted him from power. Now the same Imran Khan is pleading with the American MP to save his life.

america help me

According to media reports, the audio of a conversation between US Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was leaked on social media on Saturday. After this, this audio is also being shared fast. In this audio, PTI chief Imran Khan is heard asking a US woman lawmaker to raise her voice against human rights violations in Pakistan. He is repeatedly telling the American MP that America should help him. The audio leaked on social media is of about 1 minute 57 seconds. The audio of Imran Khan’s conversation with the American MP is being told of a zoom meeting.

conspired to topple my government

It is being told in media reports that in this audio, Imran Khan is telling the woman MP of America that the situation in Pakistan is very bad at this time. The country is currently passing through the most critical phase in its history. In this audio, Imran Khan has also accused former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of trying to get himself killed. He told the American MP that Bajwa wanted to kill me and in this attempt he was also shot three times. He said that my government has been toppled under a conspiracy. Imran said that America should raise its voice for us. He should raise his voice regarding the human rights and democratic values ​​of Pakistan.

Breaking News : Leak audio of Imran Khan with American congresswomen Maxian Moore Water pic.twitter.com/4CFSUsnHij

— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) May 20, 2023



Punjab Police engaged in search of Imran Khan, six terrorists hiding in Zaman Park house arrested

what you say will be heard

In this audio, he is also telling the American MP that the army in Pakistan is very strong. Our government was doing better economic performance, but under the conspiracy our government was toppled. I request you to raise your voice for me. Whatever you say will be heard.