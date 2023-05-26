‘Imran Khan’ consumes cocaine! Pak’s health minister claims, confirmed in medical report

former prime minister of pakistan Imran Khan The difficulties have increased as the medical test conducted after the arrest in a corruption case has revealed the consumption of alcohol and cocaine. Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel made this disclosure during a press conference on the medical report of the former PM prepared by a panel of five doctors. If this is proved, Imran Khan, who is already facing more than 100 cases, will have to face further legal action.

Revealed in the medical test after the arrest

Imran Khan’s urine sample was taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The health minister said preliminary medical reports revealed the use of “toxic chemicals” such as “alcohol and cocaine”.

Imran Khan’s mental stability is doubtful – Health Minister

Abdul Qadir Patel, who said that the government would make Imran Khan’s medical report public, claimed that Khan’s mental stability was questionable. He said that there was some “inappropriate gesture” and the former PM’s actions were not like that of a “fit man”.

Ex-wife Reham Khan also accused Imran of taking cocaine.

This is not the first time Imran Khan has been accused of drug abuse. His ex-wife Reham Khan had alleged that she had caught the PTI chief consuming coke. Reham Khan claimed, “The typical daytime cocktail usually consists of half an Ecstasy tablet and one or two lumps of Coke.

Imran Khan: Imran Khan stood still even after being shot, said after the attack – the fight will continue are cocaine use