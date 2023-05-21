Imran Khan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi also arrested, NAB remand for 8 days to Imran Khan

NAB remand for 8 days to Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been sent to NAB remand for 8 days. In the special court, NBA had requested a remand of 14 days. After the hearing, the court had reserved its decision in this matter. At the same time, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also been arrested.

Two people died in Peshawar

The violence that started in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan is not taking the name of stopping. PTI workers have resorted to violence in many areas. In this episode, according to media reports, two people have died in the firing in Peshawar, while 9 people have been injured.

Jail to Imran Khan!

After the arrest of Imran Khan on the previous day, he was presented in the special court today i.e. on Wednesday. Where the court has reserved its decision on Imran Khan during the hearing. According to Pakistan’s Geo News, the court has reserved its decision on NAB’s petition seeking 14-day remand of PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

#UPDATE , Verdict reserved on NAB’s plea seeking PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s 14-day remand in Al-Qadir Trust case: Pakistan’s Geo News

Imran expressed the possibility of murder

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that a conspiracy is being done to kill him. Slow poison is being injected. He said that he has not been allowed to go to the washroom for the last 24 hours.

PTI leader Asad Umar also arrested

According to media reports, PTI leader Asad Umar has also been arrested. Asad Umar has been arrested from the Islamabad High Court campus. Along with Asad Umar, other PTI leaders have also been arrested. These people were trying to meet Imran Khan, during that time they were arrested.

Imran got permission to take legal advice

Imran Khan, who was arrested in Pakistan, has been allowed to take legal advice before the hearing of the case. The ANI report states that Imran Khan may consult his legal team before hearing his case.

Pakistan’s insidious history: Farooq Abdullah

On the current political instability in Pakistan, NC leader Farooq Abdullah said that unfortunately Pakistan has had an insidious history since the time of independence. His first prime minister was also assassinated. Unfortunately, an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for India. We need a stable Pakistan for peace in the subcontinent.

#WATCH Unfortunately, Pakistan has had an insidious history since its independence. His first prime minister was also assassinated. Unfortunately, an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for India. We need a stable Pakistan for peace in the subcontinent: NC leader on current political instability in Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/znfGjkc80M

PTI will challenge Imran’s arrest in the Supreme Court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has announced on Wednesday that it will challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court, in which the arrest of party chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared valid. This information has been given in a news published in the local media on Wednesday.

Imran Khan can remain in custody for 4-5 days

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was dramatically arrested on Tuesday in a corruption case, is likely to be kept in the custody of the country’s anti-corruption agency for 4-5 days and he may be produced before an accountability court. Chances are. This claim was made on Wednesday in a news released in the media.

PTI to go on strike across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

According to the report of Pakistan’s English newspaper The Dawn, PTI has called for a nationwide shutdown after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran supporters broke army barracks

Imran Khan supporters broke army barracks in Pakistan.

Imran Khan supporters destroy Pakistani army barracks pic.twitter.com/x0mHOcm9N0

Demonstration at the Mississauga Celebration Square in Canada

Thousands of Pakistani Canadians today gathered at the Mississauga Celebration Square to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan. Massive protests have started around the world.

Pakistanis protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s house in London

Protest against the arrest of Imran Khan is now spreading all over the world. It is being claimed on social media that this protest has become global and a large number of Pakistani citizens are protesting against the arrest of Imran Khan in front of Nawaz Sharif’s house in London.

Rally in Chicago in support of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s political party PTI claims that after the arrest of Imran Khan, people from all over the world are supporting him. PTI said that a rally was organized in Chicago, USA in support of Imran Khan.

Capture of Governor House and Army Office, 6 killed so far

In Pakistan, Imran Khan’s supporters have taken possession of the governor’s house and the army office in a fierce demonstration. It is being told that during this period about six people have died so far. Section 144 has been imposed in entire Pakistan. On the other hand, people protesting outside the residence of the Ambassador of Pakistan in Washington DC. They are opposing the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. A protester said that if something happens to Imran Khan, I fear the worst situation in Pakistan. We demand his immediate release.

Police raided PTI leader Usman Dar’s house, claims Imran Khan’s party

PTI, the party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has claimed that the Sialkot police raided the house of its leader Usman Dar. PTI has also claimed that the police entered the house by breaking the wall and tortured Usman Dar’s mother and brother.

Violent protest against Imran Khan’s arrest

As soon as the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread, massive protests started in many cities of Pakistan. At many places, the protesters turned violent and set police vehicles on fire and damaged public property. For the first time, supporters of Imran Khan broke down the main gate of the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the soldiers restrained. The protesters raised slogans against the establishment.

Judgment reserved from Islamabad High Court on petition challenging Imran’s arrest

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the arrest of former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. This information is being received from Pakistan’s ARY News.

Islamabad High Court has reserved verdict in a petition challenging the arrest of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman #ImranKhanreports Pakistan’s ARY News pic.twitter.com/umDPz1IuAm

Protesters set fire to Radio Pakistan building

Protesting against the arrest of Imran, the protesters set fire to the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar.

Uproar in Pakistan after Imran’s arrest, PTI claims – 1 died due to bullet injury

After the arrest of Imran Khan, the condition of Pakistan has become very bad. The situation of civil war is becoming. PTI workers and supporters have indulged in violence, arson and sabotage all over Pakistan. Meanwhile, PTI has claimed that a boy has died in the police action, while 4 people have been injured.

PTI supporters enter army headquarters in Rawalpindi

After the arrest of Imran Khan, Section 144 has been implemented all over Pakistan. PTI supporters are protesting violently all over Pakistan. PTI supporters vandalized the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to Pak media reports, protesters in Pakistan entered the army commanders’ residence in Lahore and the army headquarters compound in Rawalpindi.

Violent protests by PTI workers in Lahore and Karachi

In protest against the arrest of Imran Khan, his party PTI workers demonstrated violently in Lahore and Karachi. Here in Sindh, PTI workers and leaders were lobbed tear gas shells.

After the arrest of Imran Khan, barricades are being installed at various places.

After the arrest of Imran Khan, barricades are being installed at various places in Pakistan. Barricading is being put up to stop the protest.

PM Shahbaz said on the arrest of Imran Khan – former PM defamed the army

The first statement of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the arrest of Imran Khan has come to the fore. He said, Imran Khan defamed the Pakistani army. There were constant attacks on institutions. Imran Khan made religion a political weapon. White lies and misrepresentation are the hallmark of Imran Khan.

High court angry over Imran Khan’s arrest

The High Court has expressed displeasure over the arrest of Imran Khan. The court said, what happened today is unforgivable. The court premises were vandalised. The court also raised questions on the absence of the Home Secretary. Said, did not reach even after 45 minutes.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran Khan’s arrest

After the arrest of Imran Khan, the situation in Islamabad has become extremely tense. After which section 144 has been implemented there. People have been warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate it.

Mazari accused of kidnapping Imran

Mazari said, state terrorism – entered the IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from the court premises. The law of the jungle is going on. Rangers beat up lawyers, did violence to Imran Khan and kidnapped him. The party alleged that Khan was being harassed, but this could not be independently verified.

PTI alleges attack on High Court

PTI leader Mazari said, which law? Courts were attacked by rangers as if invading an occupied land – lawyers and IHC staff were also beaten. This is today’s Pakistan – a fascist nation, where the High Court was attacked by paramilitary forces.

Imran Khan kept in NAB office

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official confirmed to ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “Khan has been arrested in connection with the transfer of land to property baron Malik Riaz and is being handed over to NAB.” He told that Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. A warrant for his arrest was issued this morning and he was arrested thereafter.

The rangers took Khan by the collar

It is seen in the TV footage that the rangers are taking Khan by the collar and he is being made to sit in the prisoner vehicle.

PTI alleges Pak Rangers dragged Imran Khan

According to senior party leader Shireen Mazari, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman, who had arrived in the federal capital Islamabad from Lahore, was undergoing a biometric procedure in the court when Rangers broke a glass window and killed lawyers and Khan. He (Khan) was arrested after thrashing the security staff of .

Army had accused Imran Khan

A day earlier, the army had alleged that Khan was making baseless allegations against a senior officer of the intelligence agency ISI.

Chief Justice got angry with Imran Khan’s arrest, said- don’t make fun of the court

The Chief Justice of Pakistan was very angry with the arrest of Imran Khan. Why is the Home Secretary not present even after 45 minutes? Don’t make fun of the court.

Imran Khan arrested

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested. Imran was detained by Pakistani Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court.

#WATCH , "Pakistan Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan," tweets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)(Video source: PTI’s Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/ikAS2Pxlpw

