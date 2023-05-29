Imran Khan’s allegation: Shehbaz government in Pakistan has abolished the rule of law, destroyed the economy

Islamabad : Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday accused the PML-N-led Shehbaz Sharif government of subverting the rule of law and destroying the economy under the watch of a powerful establishment. He said that instead of focusing on the real issues facing Pakistan, issues of his party were being raised. He tweeted that ignoring the rule of law, this fascist government is working on a one-point agenda of crushing only Tehreek-e-Insaf, leaving General Musharraf’s martial law behind.

Pakistan’s economy in trouble

Attacking the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s economy affected by the economic crisis is going into the abyss. He said that the price of dollar in the open market is Rs 315, whereas for those who do not have an identity card, it is available from Rs 320 to Rs 325. Along with this, he also said that there is a difference of Rs 30 per dollar between the government and the open market rate. He said that this dollarization of the economy means no local or foreign investment in the country. As a result, GDP will decline and worse, there will be hyperinflation.

Coalition government leaders have billions of dollars

Attacking his rivals, Imran Khan said that the leaders of the coalition government have billions of dollars. He said the question is how is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to slide into a complete economic recession? This statement has come at a time when the war of words between the government and Khan has increased over the alleged misbehavior with the women supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Many workers and leaders of Khan’s party have been jailed since he was arrested in the wake of violent protests in the country on May 9.

Imran Khan’s party may be banned, 4 more leaders resign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Pressure on Imran Khan to maintain the party

Imran Khan is under pressure to keep his party united, as several leaders have left the party following a crackdown launched to arrest those involved in attacks on military installations. The former prime minister’s statement is an attempt to tell his supporters that Khan is still relevant and can steer the country out of trouble.