Imran Khan’s game is over in Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said this

Pakistan Senior Vice President of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz former prime minister of the country Imran Khan Maryam made the comments on Friday while addressing a conference in Punjab province. He also talked about the incidents that took place on May 9 when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan was arrested, leading to violent protests across the country. Maryam, daughter of PML-N supremo and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, told PTI chairman Khan that “the game is over” after senior members of her party walked out.

Since the violence in the country on May 9, more than 70 lawyers and leaders of PTI have left the party. Top PTI leaders, including party general secretary Asad Umar, former information minister Fawad Chaudhary and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, have resigned. Targeting the PTI over a large number of leaders leaving the party, Maryam said that a queue has started for those leaving the party. The exodus of PTI leaders began after security forces launched a crackdown on the party following attacks on civilian and military installations.

How can people live together when the leader himself is a jackal?

Condemning former Prime Minister Khan, Maryam said that when the leader himself is a jackal, how will people live together? Your people are revealing that Imran Khan (70) is the mastermind of the May 9 incidents. The PML-N leader said Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 “terrorism” but his workers are facing the anti-terror court. He said that Khan took his wife Bushra Bibi to the court by covering her with sheets but he used other women as pawns. Maryam said that the May 9 incident was an “attack on the Pakistan Army” and that the former prime minister was being helped by his “assistants”.

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi banned from leaving the country

“Black day” in the history of the country

Significantly, there were violent demonstrations on May 9 after the arrest of Khan by Pakistan Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises. His party workers had vandalized several military establishments including the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Police reported 10 deaths in violent clashes, while Khan’s party claimed 40 of its workers were killed in firing by security personnel. Thousands of Khan’s supporters were arrested after the violence and the army described it as a “black day” in the country’s history.