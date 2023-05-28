Imran Khan’s party may be banned, 4 more leaders resign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

cricketer turned politician Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is facing the toughest time after 27 years of its formation. The former prime minister’s party is likely to be banned by the current PML-N-led coalition government in the wake of attacks on military installations earlier this month. Meanwhile, the process of resignation of leaders from the party is going on.

4 more leaders resign from PTI

Four more leaders have resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). PTI MPA from Punjab Nadia Aziz has announced her separation from Imran Khan’s party over the incidents that took place on 9th May. According to Geo News, in the last few days many party leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhary Imran Ismail, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Malika Bukhari have left PTI. Earlier, more than 60 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced their separation from the party and Khan, citing attacks on military installations. There are reports that leaders at various levels in the party will resign in the coming days. Party leaders who have resigned so far include former ministers Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhary and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A proposal can be brought in Parliament soon to ban Imran’s party

Mainstream parties supported by the military establishment–Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F)–allow extremism and violence to grow about Imran Khan I am in favor of banning the party. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has already indicated that the ruling coalition will soon bring a resolution in Parliament to ban Imran’s party.

‘Imran Khan’ consumes cocaine! Pak’s health minister claims, confirmed in medical report

Imran Khan formed the party in 1996

Imran formed the party in Lahore on 25 April 1996, which is facing the most difficult times till now. The party, after its formation, had been a minor party or a one-seat party in parliament for the first 15 years. Imran won the National Assembly election from his hometown Mianwali in Punjab district in the 2002 general election. His party won this only seat. Subsequently, Imran’s party boycotted the 2008 elections, saying it would not contest under military dictator General Pervez Musharraf. However, this was followed by a historic moment for the party, when on 30 October 2011 thousands of people, especially youth and women, attended a Jalsa (public meeting) held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Imran said, the fight will continue even if he is alone

Amid resignation of leaders from the party, Imran Khan (70) said, his fight will continue even if he is alone in the party. Khan said that the rally reinvigorated the party and recognized it as a strong political force after 15 years of struggle. Khan compared his movement to that of the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Pakistan movement). He would call it a struggle for a new Pakistan.