In 15 districts of Jharkhand, less than 40 percent rain than normal, how will farming, agriculture department alert

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand has received about 38 per cent less rainfall than normal since June 1. There are 15 districts where the rainfall is less than 40 per cent of the normal. Ropa is to start from 15th July. The Agriculture Department is keeping a close watch on the present situation. In view of the adverse situation, the department has also prepared a contingency crop plan. If needed, it will be implemented. The Horticulture Commissioner of the Government of India has also reviewed the agricultural works in Jharkhand. He has also said that the department should constantly keep an eye on the rains and the convenience of the farmers. Be prepared for every situation. Jharkhand should have received around 255 mm of rain from June 1 till now. But, so far it has rained only around 155 mm. In the month of June, there was about 43 percent less rainfall than normal. Due to active monsoon in the last one week, there has been a slight decrease in it.

Normal rain in Godda, Garhwa, Sahibganj and Simdega

So far the rains have been normal in Godda, Garhwa, Sahibganj and Simdega. Sahibganj has received more than 430 mm of rain so far. At the same time, around 186 mm of rain has been received in Garhwa. Godda has also received good rains so far. The worst situation is in Chatra, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Jamtara and Seraikela-Kharwan districts. These districts have received less than half of the normal rainfall. Chatra has received only 60 mm of rain so far.

Haven’t even been able to sprinkle paddy till now

In Jharkhand, in the initial rains, paddy used to get sprinkled. Last year, sprinkled paddy was planted in about 95 thousand hectares. This year only sprinkled paddy has been planted in 35 thousand hectares. Farmers of many districts do not plant transplanted paddy. He sprinkles paddy only after the first rain. By the way, the plantation work starts in the state from 15th July. Due to late rains in the month of June, farmers have not been able to sow the litter on time.

Where there is no rain, 100 to 120 days variety can be planted.

Dr. DN Singh, an expert scientist on dry farming, says that in the districts where farmers have not been able to prepare Bichda due to lack of rain, they can use 100 to 120 days old variety. In this, varieties like IR-64, DRT-1, Birsa Vikas 203, Birsa Vikas Sungadh, Birsa Mati, Naveen, Lalat etc. can be used. There is a need to store water on the lower ground. Moong, Arhar, Mota etc. can be cultivated on the upper land.

how much rain in which district

District : Rainfall (mm) : Should have (mm) : (more or less) (mm)

Sahibganj : 430.3 : 319.2 : (35%)

Simdega : 301.9 : 311.4 : (-3%)

Godda : 284.9 : 231.6 : (23%)

Pakur : 238.7 : 309.4 : (-23%)

Dumka : 211.9 : 266.8 : (-20%)

Deoghar : 211 : 254.0 : (-15%)

Garhwa : 186.3 : 187 : (00%)

Gumla : 162.5 : 265.9 : (-39%)

Hazaribagh : 151.5 : 262.1 : (-42%)

Lohardaga : 151.3 : 252.8 : (-40%)

peg : 159.5 : 269.7 : (-41%)

Ranchi : 147.1 : 263 : (-65%)

East Singhbhum : 145.9 : 304.6 : (-52%)

West Singhbhum : 142.6 : 260.6 : (-45%)

Koderma : 140.5 : 230.7 : (-39%)

Ramgarh : 132.9 : 255.7 : (-48%)

Palamu : 127.6 : 173.5 : (-27%)

Bokaro : 124.6 : 255.4 : (-45%)

Giridih : 105.5 : 256.9 : (-59%)

Jamtara : 102.5 : 280.5 : (-63%)

Latehar : 100.8 : 241.6 : (-58%)

Seraikela-Kharsawan : 95.3 : 268.4 : (-65%)

Dhanbad : 76.6 : 278.5 : (-73%)

Chatra : 60.5 : 226.8 : (-73%)

The department has prepared a plan for emergency farming: Director of Agriculture

In this regard, Agriculture Director Chandan Kumar said that the department has prepared a plan for contingency farming. Now the rain situation is improving. The department is keeping a close eye on the entire situation. We are ready for every situation. Every district has been instructed to provide all kinds of facilities to the farmers on time.