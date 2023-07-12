In Agra University, the candidates appeared for the examinations without admit card, the examination started with half-baked preparations

Agra. The final year examinations of the Agra University of UP’s Agra University began at 7 am on Wednesday. The main examination is to be held in three shifts. But, the university uploaded the admit cards of the candidates on the website till late night, due to which the candidates had to take the exam without the admit card. However, the college administration gave admission to the candidates only on the admit card of the second year. At the same time, many examinees said that the BA 2nd year result was released yesterday at around 3:00 pm. In such a situation, the fees of the candidates were not taken by many colleges. Due to this they are facing trouble.

Today’s exam is very important

On Wednesday, the first shift was from 7:00 am to 10:00 am, in which BA third year candidates appeared for English language first and general Sanskrit first. And the second shift lasted from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, in which the examination of B.Sc third year Seed Technology, Industrial Chemistry, Industrial Microbiology, Biotechnology and Computer Science was held. MA final year examination was held along with B.Com third year and B.Com vocational. There will also be B.Com Vocational third year exam in the last shift from 3rd to 6th. From this morning, 47000 candidates are taking the exam at about 323 examination centers set up by the university. Today’s exam is very important. That’s why the challenges of university administration are also big.

University uploaded Admit Card very late

All the students who passed the examination from the examination center told that the university has uploaded the admit cards with a lot of delay. In such a situation, either the exam had to be given without the admit card or else the second year admit card had been downloaded and admission was given in the examination centers. At the same time, he told that there is a lot of difficulty in downloading the admit card of the final year on the website of the university. The Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Ashu Rani told that all the admit cards of the candidates have been uploaded on the website. Candidates can download their admit card from the website.

