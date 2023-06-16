In Aligarh, a young man’s neck was cut by a Chinese manjha, admitted to JN Medical College

Aligarh : In Aligarh on Friday evening, the neck of a 22-year-old youth was cut with a Chinese Manjha. Due to which the youth was seriously injured. The injured youth was first admitted to a private hospital. Later the youth was referred to JN Medical College. The injured is breathing for life and death. The police who reached the spot have taken four people who were flying kites into custody. The incident is of Riyaz Colony of Police Station Quarsi. The name of the injured youth is Saddam.

suddenly cut throat on the road

In Suncity in Riyaz Colony, kite fliers often use Chinese manjha. It is being told that Saddam was going through the road. Then suddenly the Chinese manjha of the kite came on the road. In which Saddam’s neck was cut. At the same time, the local people tried to stop the blood and took it to Jarrah. Jarrah refused the treatment. Mannat was taken to the hospital but from there the young man was referred to the medical college. Mohammad Sami of Riyaz Colony said that the police administration should take strict action regarding the Chinese Manjha.

Youth admitted in ICU

The young man’s father Akhtar told that Saddam had left for household work and his throat was cut with a Chinese manjha on the road. Saddam’s condition is serious. His jugular vein has been cut and he is unable to speak. Four youths who were flying kites in Riyaz Colony have been detained by the police and are investigating the whole matter. It was told by the police that Tahrir has not been received yet. After receiving the Tahrir, legal action will be taken. The condition of the youth remains critical.