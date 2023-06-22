In Aligarh, explosion in house due to spark from matchstick, accident due to explosion of gas cylinder, old man’s condition critical

Aligarh : In Aligarh’s Lodha area, the roof of a house was blown away due to a cylinder explosion. One person got buried under the debris. The local people took him out of the debris and admitted him to the district hospital. His condition is serious. The incident is of Mir’s city of Lodha police station area.

The fire started as soon as the match was lit

65-year-old Premveer Singh, a resident of village Meer ki Nagariya of Thana Lodha area, caught fire as soon as he lit a matchstick to heat milk on gas on Thursday night. The fire spread to the entire room. The house collapsed with the explosion. The fire was extinguished as soon as the house collapsed but Premveer got buried under the debris. The villagers ran to save Premveer. The villagers took the old man out and informed the police station and took him to the hospital.

Got Ujjwala gas connection a few days ago

Neighbor Gavendra told that Premveer Singh is old and lived alone in the house. The wife had died six months ago. Had taken a loan of five lakh rupees from the bank for goat rearing. The cylinder was received under the Ujjwala scheme. Due to gas leakage, the cylinder pipe burst and the roof of the house collapsed. Premveer Singh was a PC in the Home Guard years ago and had resigned from the job. He was doing goat rearing after resigning from the Home Guard Department.