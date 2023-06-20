In Aligarh’s Rasrauli, the farmer stopped him from plucking the corn, then he cut off his leg, the police is looking for the accused

Aligarh : The opposition to plucking the corn from the field became heavy for the farmer. Dabang cut off the leg of the farmer with a shovel. The farmer was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. From where the doctors have referred the medical college after giving first aid. The incident is of police station Vijaygarh area.

The farmer was guarding the corn field

In fact, in Rasrauli village of Vijaygarh area, it was difficult for an elderly farmer to refuse the thief who was stealing corn. After which the thief cut off the leg of the elderly farmer by hitting him with a shovel. Due to which the farmer bled and was seriously injured. As soon as the information was received, the relatives of the elderly farmer reached the spot and a complaint was lodged with the police after taking the injured to the police station.

After which the police referred him to the Community Center Akarabad for immediate treatment. Where the doctors sent Malkhan Singh to Aligarh’s district hospital due to critical condition. The injured who reached the district hospital were referred to JN Medical College after first aid by the doctors.

Leg cut off with a shovel for stopping corn stealing

Giving information about the whole matter, the injured farmer Shishpal told that he was guarding his corn on the field. Then the sound of plucking the cobs of his field was heard. After which he asked who is plucking the corn. Only then a young man from the village came in front and said that I am breaking the kiln. what will you do This is your father’s. The dispute increased between the two.

The thief got furious about this and picked up the shovel and hit the farmer’s feet. Due to which the farmer’s leg was cut and he was seriously injured. The area police has been informed about the matter. The police is asking to investigate the whole matter and take action.

Police registered a case

Jurisdictional Barla Sarjana Singh told that there was a dispute between two parties in the maize field. In which one party is injured. As soon as the same information was received, the victim was immediately taken to the Community Health Center Akarabad for first aid.

Where he was admitted to JN Medical College in critical condition. Action is being taken to file charges under relevant sections after receiving Tahrir from the relatives of the victim. At the same time, a police search team has been set up to nab the accused.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44) The farmer was in trouble