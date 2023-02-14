In Argentina, raids took place due to the issuance of false documents to Russian women

In Buenos Aires, several raids were carried out to search for persons who are suspected of selling false documents to pregnant Russian women. This was announced on Monday, February 13, by the TV channel TN.

The searches were organized as part of an investigation into the illegal activities of agencies that offered pregnant women from the Russian Federation a package of services for organizing childbirth and processing Argentine documents for children. We are talking about the sale of fake certificates required to obtain a residence permit in the country.

Earlier, on February 11, lawyer Alisher Zakhidov, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested that the problems of pregnant Russian women when entering Argentina are associated with changes in the country’s migration policy against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. He recalled that residents of the Russian Federation have the right to visit Argentina without visas and stay there for up to 90 days. In addition, children born in the country can apply for local citizenship.

On the same day, the director of the migration service of Argentina, Florencia Carignano, announced that Argentina began to suspend and cancel the residence permit (permit) of Russians who received it after the birth of a child, but did not stay in the country.

At the same time, it became known that the Argentine migration service detained a group of pregnant women from the Russian Federation at the entrance to the country due to doubts about the authenticity of the motives for their arrival. It was noted that six Russian women in their late pregnancy (32-34 weeks) were forced to spend several hours on the floor at border posts, drinking tap water and psychologically crushed. The women were later released.

According to the head of the consular department of the Russian diplomatic mission, Georgy Polin, the Argentine authorities refused entry to pregnant Russian women because of suspicions that they are victims of human trafficking.

