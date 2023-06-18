In Ayodhya, the traffic inspector died while on duty due to the scorching heat, 11 died in a day due to heat stroke.

Lucknow: A 40-year-old traffic police sub-inspector died on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya after he fainted while on duty due to the scorching heat. Regional Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav told that Vinod Sonkar was on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon. He said Sonkar fainted due to the scorching heat and was taken to the district hospital, where he died. Eleven people died due to heat stroke in different parts of the state. Although it has not been officially confirmed.

Inspector became a victim of heat and bad weather

Circle Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav said, “Unfortunately, one of our traffic sub-inspectors became a victim of heat wave and inclement weather.” Ayodhya’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ajay Raja said the post-mortem report is awaited. Asked if the cause of death was heat stroke, the CMO said, “As of now, we have found only one or two cases of heat stroke.” Cases have been found, and they are also mild.”

Heatwave in many parts for next three days

According to IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in many parts of the state for at least the next three days. Heatwave conditions in eastern Uttar Pradesh areas after two days will gradually decrease. The IMD further said that the temperature is likely to drop by 2-4 degrees in some areas in the next five days. According to various media reports, one person died in Kanpur City, two in Kanpur Dehat and eight in Gorakhpur. Prayagraj and Banda remained the hottest. The temperature of both the districts remained close to 44 degrees. Lucknow’s temperature was 41 degrees during the day.