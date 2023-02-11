Connect with us
In Aznakayevo, a woman set fire to a bank branch

News

In Aznakayevo, a woman set fire to a bank branch

In Aznakayevo, a woman entered the local branch of Sberbank on Lenina Street and started a fire there. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

It all happened today around 2:30 pm. The footage shows how an unknown person entered the room with ATMs and began to actively pour flammable liquid, after which she set fire to it. Seeing the fire, she hurried to hide.

The police are now looking for the perpetrator.

Earlier in Chelny, a drunken man set fire to a seller’s jacket to check its quality.

