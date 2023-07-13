In Baba Baidyanath Dham, Bagalamukhi temple is worshiped according to Shodshopachar method, here Mother Pitambari is seen.

of Deoghar All the 22 deities located in Baba Mandir have different importance. All the temples have their own mythological history and importance. There are interesting stories about their construction and creator. On the first day of Sawan, we have told you about Maa Parvati Temple, on the second day Maa Jagatjanani and Maa Sankashta Temple, on the third day Lord Ganesha Temple, on the fourth day Maa Sandhya Temple, on the fifth day Chaturmukhi Brahma Temple, on the sixth day Mahakal Bhairav ​​Temple, on the seventh day Lord Hanuman Temple Gave information about the temple, Maa Mansa temple on the eighth day and Maa Saraswati temple on the ninth day. Today we will tell you about Baglamukhi temple.

Jyotirlinga located in the courtyard of Baba Baidyanath Temple has great glory of Maa Bagla. Due to the fall of Maa Sati’s heart here, along with Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, Maa Shakti is sitting in the form of Maa Bagla Pitambari. This temple was built in 1793 by former Sardar Panda late Shri Shri Ram Dutt Ojha. There is importance of Shakti along with Shiva from this temple. The length of Maa Bagla Temple is about 30 feet and the width is about 25 feet. There is a copper urn on the summit of Maa Bagla. There is also a Panchshul on it. The underside of the dome of the shikhara is painted dark yellow. The structure of this temple is different from other temples.

To enter this temple, the devotees from the temple courtyard reach Maa Bagla, Maa Pitambari’s courtyard, in front of the brass door, the devotees bow their heads and reach the sanctum sanctorum, where there is a darshan of Maa Pitambari. This goddess is the second presiding deity of Vaidyanath Tirth, Maa Bagla. Due to which the devotees worship from the left side after entering to worship Mother Shakti. To worship her, devotees worship Mother Pitambari by offering yellow flowers, curd, turmeric, yellow bhog.

Here there is only one way of entry and exit for devotees and priests. In this temple, the Ojha family worships on behalf of the temple state. Here Maa Bagla is worshiped with Tantrik method. On behalf of the temple state, on the full moon day of Magh month, the annual worship of the mother is done by the Shodashopachar treatment method. Devotees can worship Maa Bagla throughout the years. As soon as they enter this temple, the descendants of Teerth Purohit Kunjilwar family sit on their throne to perform Sankalp Puja to their host in the courtyard of Maa Bagla. It performs Sankalp Puja, Upanayana, marriage, mundan, special puja etc. rituals for its passengers.

