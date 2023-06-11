In Ballia, the mother of two children got married with her lover, escaped after rejecting her husband and innocent children.

Baliya. Strange news is coming out from UP’s Ballia. In Sikandarpur, Ballia, a woman eloped leaving her two innocent children in love with her lover. The woman didn’t even care about her children. The woman rejected her husband’s love and two innocent children. After this, she got married to her lover on Saturday at the Baleshwar temple located at the district headquarters. Which has become a topic of discussion in the area.

The woman had eloped with her lover a month ago

The case pertains to Bangra Chakkhan village of Sikandpur police station area. Where Rajkumar Prajapati was married to Rukmini, a resident of Bachharja, 9 years ago. Both have a 5 year old son and a 7 year old daughter. A few days after marriage, Rukmini fell in love with Sunil Kumar of the village and both started meeting each other secretly. When the opposition of family members and people increased, both of them were determined to live and die together. When troubled by the interference of the people, both of them fled about a month ago.

woman married her lover

Seeing the loving couple who had returned home a week ago, once again the round of discussions started. But, there was an argument between both the families. Meanwhile, the matter reached the police station. During the conversation, both were not ready to leave each other under any circumstances. On the other hand, the family members were also not ready to keep them in their house. Seeing this, Sunil and Rukmini got married in the Baleshwar Nath temple on Saturday. However, Sunil’s family is still not ready to keep him together.