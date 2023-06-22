In Ballia, the relatives of the village head vandalized the house of the poor, the police engaged in action

Lucknow : Bullying of the family members of a village head was witnessed in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Dozens of Pradhan’s relatives suddenly barged into a poor man’s house and ransacked it. When this was opposed by the victim, he thrashed her while abusing her. Not only this, the house made of tin shed along with the boundary wall was also demolished. At the same time, after the video of this incident went viral, the police swung into action.

In fact, the family members of the village head of Singhpur village under Fafna police station of Ballia entered the house of Lalchandra Verma on Thursday morning and started vandalizing it. When the victim opposed this, he was beaten up while abusing. After this, the house made of tin shed along with the boundary wall of the victim was also demolished. During the incident, the victim informed Dial 100.

Threatened to kill – the victim

After which the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. At the same time, the onlookers watching this incident made a video from the phone, after which this video became viral on social media. On the other hand, the victim Runni Devi says that the family of the head of the village has a grudge against her. Thousands have been damaged by breaking the brick kept for building a new house. Also threatened to kill.

Principal representative said no information about the incident

In this matter, when talked to Principal Representative Hrishikesh Verma, he told that he has no information regarding the incident. He said that I am out, can tell something only after going to the village. The same, Fafna SO Rohan Rakesh Singh told that the matter is being investigated, the video is also being investigated, if in fact this has been done by the family members of Pradhan, then definitely action will be taken.

